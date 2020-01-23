Two big Grand Slam rematches are set for Melbourne Park, both from U.S. Opens past: Defending champion Naomi Osaka vs. Coco-Gauff and Roger Federer vs. John Millman. Osaka beat Gauff in the third round at last year’s U.S. Open, prompting tears from the 15-year-old American. Less than five months later, they’ll meet in the third round again. “I think I’ll be less nervous this time,” Gauff said after her second-round win. “We’re both familiar with each other’s games. She plays really aggressive. This time coming in I’m going to be more aggressive.” Federer was beaten in the fourth round by Millman at the 2018 U.S. Open, a match played in high humidity and extreme temperatures. The two have played since — last year at Halle when Federer won in straight sets. But the 20-time major winner hasn’t forgotten the conditions that night in New York when he lost to the unheralded Aussie. “I don’t know anything remotely close,” Federer recounted. “I was just happy it was over. I never had that. (Usually) I would rather go back in time, if I could play that match again, but I don’t have that feeling about that match.” In other key women’s matches, 23-time major winner Serena Williams plays Wang Qiang and top-seeded Ash Barty takes on Elena Rybakina. Seven-time Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic meets his second Japanese player in a row when he takes on Yoshihito Nishioka, and Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on Milos Raonic.