FRIDAY’S FORECAST
Partly cloudy, high of 23 Celsius (73 Fahrenheit)
THURSDAY’S WEATHER
Rain delayed play on outside courts, then muddy courts from an overnight dust storm and rain delayed play on most of the side courts until mid-afternoon. Six men’s doubles and seven women’s doubles matches were postponed. High temperature of 22 Celsius (72 Fahrenheit).
THURSDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Men’s second round: No. 4 Daniil Medvedev beat Pedro Martinez 7-5, 6-1, 6-3; No. 5 Dominic Thiem beat Alex Bolt 6-2, 5-7, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-2; No. 7 Alexander Zverev beat Egor Gerasimov 7-6 (5), 6-4, 7-5; No. 10 Gaels Monfils beat Ivo Karlovic 4-6, 7-6 (8), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5; No. 19 John Isner beat Alejandro Tabilo 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.
Women’s second round: No. 2 Karolina Pliskova beat Laura Siegemund 6-3, 6-3; No. 6 Belinda Bencic beat Jelena Ostapenko 7-5, 7-5; No. 9 Kiki Bertens beat Arina Rodionova 6-3, 7-5; No. 17 Angelique Kerber beat Priscilla Hon 6-3, 6-2; CiCi Bellis beat No. 20 Karolina Muchova 6-4, 6-4; Garbine Muguruza beat Ajla Tomljanovic 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.
STAT OF THE DAY: 2 — years since 20-year-old CiCi Bellis was fit enough to play at a major. She’s had four operations on her arm and is ranked 600th. Now she’s beaten a seeded player to reach the third round at Melbourne Park.
QUOTE OF THE DAY: “No, no, not at all. If it would be, I would be bleeding every match I play.” U.S. Open finalist Daniil Medvedev rejecting the suggestion that his bleeding nose in the second set could be related to tension.
