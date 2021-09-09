Semifinal: No. 3 Rafael Nadal, Spain, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-2. Djokovic was down a break at 2-0 in the fourth set before dominating the rest of the way to hand 13-time French Open champion Nadal just his third loss in 108 matches in the tournament. (Djokovic was responsible for one of the others, too, in 2015.) Djokovic made two key adjustments after dropping the first five games: He moved further back than usual to return and he focused on serving toward Nadal’s backhand. Djokovic improved his record against Nadal to 30-28 and called this “one of these nights and matches that you will remember forever.”