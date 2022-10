Alcaraz, Auger-Aliassime to meet in Swiss Indoors semifinals

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BASEL, Switzerland — Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz will face No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Swiss Indoors semifinals after both advanced in straight sets Friday. Alcaraz, who won the U.S. Open last month, clinched a 6-3, 6-4 win against fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta with a service winner. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “It is difficult to play against a friend like Pablo,” the 19-year-old Alcaraz said in a post-match interview on court. “Every day we go and have dinner, lunch together.”

Auger-Aliassime hit 31 winners and made just four unforced errors in a 6-2, 6-3 win over Alexander Bublik.

The 22-year-old Canadian is seeking a third straight title — after wins in Florence, Italy and Antwerp, Belgium this month — and has not faced a break point on his serve in three matches at Basel.

Auger-Aliassime landed in Alcaraz’s half of the draw as the third-seeded player in Basel. Second-seeded Casper Ruud lost in the first round to Stan Wawrinka.

Wawrinka was on court after Alcaraz in a quarterfinal against sixth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut. The late match was between 19-year-old Holger Rune and Arthur Rinderknech.

