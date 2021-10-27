Alcaraz will play Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinals after the third-ranked Italian recovered from an opening-set loss to beat Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-3.
Murray outlasted the 18-year-old Alcaraz in three sets when they met in Indian Wells less than three weeks ago, but he dropped serve in the opening game Wednesday, setting the tone for a match that included seven breaks of serve.
“Indian Wells was the first time that I met Andy Murray on court and now I knew a little bit more (about) Andy Murray, so I just knew his game, how to play,” Alcaraz said.
Murray went a break up and led 4-2 in the second set but scored just six more points as Alcaraz took four straight games to close out the win.
In first round play, seventh-seeded Jannik Sinner defeated American Reilly Opelka 6-4, 6-2, and eighth-seeded Diego Schwartzman beat Fabio Fognini 6-2, 7-5.
Lorenzo Sonego, who beat Novak Djokovic 6-2, 6-1 on his way to the final last year, defeated Dominik Köpfer of Germany 6-4, 6-3, and Gael Monfils edged Italian wild-card entry Lorenzo Musetti 7-6 (2), 6-4 in the last match of the opening round.
