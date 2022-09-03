Alcarez, Brooksby seek 4th round again; Nadal plays on Day 6

NEW YORK — LOOKAHEAD TO SATURDAY
SATURDAY’S FORECAST
Sunny. High of 81 degrees Fahrenheit (27 Celsius).
FRIDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Women’s Third Round: Ajla Tomljanovic beat Serena Williams 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1; No. 5 Ons Jabeur beat No. 31 Shelby Rogers 4-6, 6-4, 6-3; No. 12 Coco Gauff beat No. 20 Madison Keys 6-2, 6-3; No. 17 Caroline Garcia beat Bianca Andreescu 6-3, 6-2.
Men’s Third Round: No. 1 Daniil Medvedev beat Wu Yibing 6-4, 6-2, 6-2; No. 5 Casper Ruud beat No. 29 Tommy Paul 7-6 (3), 6-7 (5), 7-6 (2), 5-7, 6-0; No. 12 Pablo Carreño Busta beat No. 18 Alex de Minaur 6-1, 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (5); No. 13 Matteo Berrettini beat Andy Murray 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (1), 6-3; No. 23 Nick Kyrgios beat J.J. Wolf 6-4, 6-2, 6-3; No. 27 Karen Khachanov beat Jack Draper 6-3, 4-6, 6-5 (retired).
STAT OF THE DAY
0 — Former U.S. Open women’s champions remaining after three rounds following losses by six-time champion Serena Williams and 2019 winner Bianca Andreescu.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“I just thought she would beat me, so the pressure wasn’t on me. She’s Serena.” — Ajla Tomljanovic, on how she handled the pressure of playing Serena Williams.
___
More AP coverage of U.S. Open tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/us-open-tennis-championships and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports