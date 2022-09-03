Alcarez, Brooksby seek 4th round again; Nadal plays on Day 6

Carlos Alcaraz, 19, tries to become the youngest man to reach the fourth round in consecutive U.S. Open since Pete Sampras in 1989 and ‘90. Standing in the way of the No. 3 seed is Jenson Brooksby, another young player trying to back up a surprising run from a year ago. Alcaraz reached the quarterfinals last year at 18. Brooksby was 20 last year when he went to the fourth round, where Novak Djokovic eliminated him in four sets. The American upset No. 25 Borna Coric in the third round. Later Saturday, Rafael Nadal takes a 17-0 record against Richard Gasquet into their night match, while No. 19 seed Danielle Collins and Alizé Cornet meet after they knocked out the last two U.S. Open champions in the first round. Collins beat two-time winner Naomi Osaka, while Cornet ended Emma Raducanu’s title defense. Top-ranked Iga Swiatek is also in night action against American Lauren Davis.