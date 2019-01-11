Alex de Minaur from Australia celebrates after beating Gilles Simon from France during their men’s semifinal match at the Sydney International tennis tournament in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Jan 12, 2019. (David Moir/Associated Press)

SYDNEY — Alex de Minaur defeated Gilles Simon 6-3, 6-2 Saturday in a rain-delayed semifinal at the Sydney International.

De Minaur will now play Andreas Seppi in the men’s final later Saturday at Ken Rosewell Arena. The de Minaur-Simon match was originally scheduled for Friday night.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova and Ashleigh Barty will play the women’s final ahead of the men’s decider.

___

