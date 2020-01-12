He said his “sole focus” was to make sure he was ready for the Australian Open. The first Grand Slam of the season opens next week in Melbourne.

De Minaur had been playing well heading into the Adelaide International, winning two singles for Australia at the ATP Cup tournament last week and taking Rafael Nadal to three sets.

De Minaur will be seeded No. 20 at the Australian Open after the withdrawal of Japan’s Kei Nishikori.

