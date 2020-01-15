He underwent daily treatments in a bid to play in next week’s season-opening Grand Slam tournament but confirmed Thursday that he would not be fit to take part.

AD

De Minaur had been playing well heading into the Australian Open, winning two singles for Australia at the ATP Cup tournament last week and taking Rafael Nadal to three sets.

De Minaur was to have been seeded No. 20 at the Australian Open that begins Monday at Melbourne Park.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports