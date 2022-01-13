Two other Americans, Coco Gauff and Madison Keys, meet in the other semifinal later Friday for the chance to take on Riske in the title decider on Saturday.
The 57th-ranked Riske, who upset Ash Barty at Wimbledon in 2019 en route to the quarterfinals, is looking for her fourth WTA career title. Her best result in the Australian Open came in 2020 when she reached the fourth round.
There are seven other semifinal matches scheduled Friday among the joint ATP-WTA tournaments in Adelaide and Sydney, including Andy Murray’s match against American Reilly Opelka at the Sydney Tennis Classic.
