“I just try to stay in the bubble ... to stay in my room, to do my COVID test even if I’m vaccinated,” he said. “I disagree with everything here. I like the tournament. When I (started) on the tour, I said I don’t like the tournament. I really like it now. But the thing I don’t like is how they treat us — like ‘stay in bubble’ — and everybody is out in the city. I don’t understand.”