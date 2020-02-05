Spears was charged and provisionally suspended on Nov. 7. The ITF accepted her explanation that her use of the substances was unconnected to sports performance, but said “her fault was deemed to be high.”
The ban was backdated to start on the day Spears was provisionally suspended. It ends at midnight on Sept. 6, 2021.
