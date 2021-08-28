“I would say she seems really determined and really focused. I know that she hasn’t gone home since Australia, so that’s a lot of traveling for her,” said Osaka, who was born in Japan but moved to New York with her family when she was 3 and is now based in California. “I don’t think I’m the type of person that could do that. It’s really incredible that she’s, like, being so — I don’t know, it’s so good for the sport, I would say.”