Andreescu in Bad Homburg final after Halep withdraws

In her first grass-court final, Andreescu will play Alizé Cornet or Caroline Garcia on Saturday.

BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Bianca Andreescu reached her first final in more than a year after Simona Halep withdrew ahead of their semifinal match at the Bad Homburg Open on Friday with a neck injury.

The Canadian’s last title win was her breakout U.S. Open victory in 2019, when she beat Serena Williams. Her last final was against Ash Barty in Miami in April 2021, when she retired with an ankle injury.