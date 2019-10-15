It was the two-time Wimbledon champion’s first victory on European soil since beating Stan Wawrinka at Eastbourne in June 2018. He will face eighth-seeded Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay or Bolivian Hugo Dellien in the second round.
Gilles Simon also advanced, beating home favorite Steve Darcis 6-1, 6-2, while Jan-Lennard Struff needed just 44 minutes to race past Gregoire Barrere of France 6-2, 6-1.
Soonwoo Kwon rallied from a set down to upset 2016 winner Richard Gasquet 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, while Feliciano Lopez beat Cameron Norrie 7-6 (2), 6-4. Lopez will face Wawrinka for a place in the quarterfinals.
