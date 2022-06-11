Andy Murray beats Nick Kyrgios to reach Stuttgart final

Placeholder while article actions load

STUTTGART, Germany — Andy Murray will play his first grass-court singles final since winning Wimbledon in 2016 after beating Nick Kyrgios in straight sets in the Stuttgart Open semifinals on Saturday. The British three-time Grand Slam winner showed signs of his old form as he beat Kyrgios 7-6 (5), 6-2, holding his serve throughout the match.

“A lot of ups and downs, but I kept going and kept working and finally managed to get to another (grass-court final). I am proud of the effort I have put in,” Murray said. “I was just a little more solid in the tiebreak. I asked the questions.”

Murray continued his strong form ahead of Wimbledon after stunning Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals on Friday, the first win for Murray in six years against an opponent ranked in the top five.

It’s the second final of 2022 for Murray, who lost to Aslan Karatsev at the hard-court Sydney Tennis Classic in January, and the first time that he has reached two finals in the same season since 2017. Murray, who has struggled to get back to his best following hip surgery, last won a tour singles title at the European Open in Belgium in 2019 and has a 46-23 record in finals.

Murray’s opponent in Sunday’s final will be second-seeded Italian Matteo Berrettini, who prevailed 7-6 (7), 7-6 (5) over Oscar Otte in a tight match with no breaks of serve. Berrettini saved set point in the first-set tiebreak and needed three match points to close out the win.

Murray and Berrettini each won one of their two career meetings, with Berrettini the victor in their only grass-court match at Queen’s Club last year.

