Andy Murray beats Tsitsipas for 1st top 5 win since 2016

STUTTGART, Germany — Andy Murray claimed his biggest win more than five years on Friday when he defeated top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (4), 6-3 to reach the semifinals of the Stuttgart Open.
That was also the last year he reached a grass-court singles final as he became Wimbledon champion for the second time.
The former world No. 1 missed much of the clay-court season to focus on his preparations for grass. Murray also reached the semifinals of the Surbiton Trophy last week, though was beaten by Denis Kudla.
Tsitsipas was bidding for a repeat after beating Murray in their only previous meeting at the U.S. Open last year.
But the Scot gained confidence after saving the set point on serve at 5-6 and he attacked in the second set before getting the decisive break in the sixth game.
Murray improved his record to 113-23 on grass. He next faces Nick Kyrgios in the semifinals. The Australian player progressed after Marton Fucsovics had to withdraw during the second set of their quarterfinal. Kyrgios was leading 7-6 (3), 3-0 at the time.
Also, Matteo Berrettini defeated Italian compatriot Lorenzo Sonego 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 for a semifinal against home favorite Oscar Otte. The German received a walkover from French player Benjamin Bonzi.
