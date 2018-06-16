Britain’s Andy Murray practices during a training session at the Queen’s Club, in London, Friday June 15, 2018. (John Walton/PA via AP) (Associated Press)

LONDON — Andy Murray has confirmed he will make his return to competitive tennis at the Queen’s Club tournament next week after almost a year out injured.

The three-time major winner has not played since last year’s Wimbledon due to a hip injury and subsequent surgery.

He practiced at Queen’s on Friday ahead of next week’s grass-court Fever-Tree Championships, delayed a decision until Saturday and then told tournament officials he would be there.

“Andy Murray has confirmed that he will play ...” the tournament said on its official Twitter account.

French Open champion Rafael Nadal withdrew Wednesday from Queen’s in an attempt to be ready for Wimbledon.

Queen’s is one of the main warm-up tournaments for Wimbledon, which begins on July 2.

