“Physically, I thought I did pretty well,” said Murray, who won Wimbledon twice and the U.S. Open in 2012. “I moved maybe better than what I expected to.”

The men’s tennis tour had been suspended since March because of the pandemic; the resumption came at a hard-court event moved from its home in Ohio to the site of the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 31.

AD

AD

Murray moved into a second-round test against No. 5 seed Alexander Zverev. Other men advancing Saturday included two-time Grand Slam runner-up Kevin Anderson, Canadians Milos Raonic, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov, and Americans Taylor Fritz and Reilly Opelka.

“To have no sound during the whole match, it was really odd,” said No. 15 seed Auger-Aliassime, the first winner of an ATP match since March, 6-4, 6-1 against Nikoloz Basilashvili. “Obviously, we’re used to it in practice, but now it’s an important match, it’s a Masters 1000, and to have nobody, to have no crowd, it feels weird.”

Shapovalov had a similarly straightforward victory over 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic, winning the day’s last match 6-3, 6-3.

AD

“I was ready. I was training ... these last couple months and throughout the pandemic,” Shapovalov said. “It didn’t really faze me that I hadn’t played in a while.”

AD

The women’s tour returned earlier this month, and among Saturday’s first-round results in New York was No. 13 seed Maria Sakkari’s 6-1, 6-3 win over 16-year-old Coco Gauff, while No. 9 Elena Rybakina was eliminated by Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-5, 7-6 (6), and 18-year-old Amanda Anisimova beat No. 11 Alison Riske 6-3, 6-3. Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka defeated No. 15 Donna Vekic for her first tour win in a year, while 40-year-old Venus Williams lost to 20-year-old Dayana Yastremska 5-7, 6-2, 7-5.

Murray had surgery on his hip in January 2018, and again in January 2019, and while returned to action later last year, a pelvic problem prevented him from playing at the start of 2020.

AD

There were stretches against Tiafoe — who pulled out of an exhibition event in Atlanta last month after testing positive for COVID-19 — where Murray looked as if he’d never left. That included when the former No. 1-ranked man erased a 5-2 hole in the tiebreaker to grab six of that set’s last seven points, capped by a down-the-line forehand passing shot.

AD

After Tiafoe was better in the second set, Murray quickly regained control. He broke for a 2-0 edge in the third with some classic scrambling defense on a 13-stroke exchange until Tiafoe flubbed a volley.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports