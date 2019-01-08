Former top-10 player Mardy Fish has been selected as the new captain of the U.S. Davis Cup team.

A person familiar with the U.S. Tennis Association’s choice tells The Associated Press that Fish will replace former captain Jim Courier. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because a formal announcement was scheduled for Wednesday.

The 37-year-old Fish retired from the men’s professional tennis tour in 2015 after dealing with anxiety disorder.

He won six titles in singles and eight in doubles, played in the Davis Cup from 2002-2012 and won a silver medal at the 2004 Olympics. Fish reached the quarterfinals at three Grand Slam tournaments and reached a career-best ranking of No. 7.

Courier left the Davis Cup job in September after eight years.

