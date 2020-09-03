1962 — Rod Laver becomes the first man since Don Budge in 1938 to win the Grand Slam beating Roy Emerson 6-2, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, at the U.S. Open. Margaret Smith becomes the first Australian woman to win the U.S. Open with a 9-7, 6-4 win over Darlene Hard.

1966 — Muhammad Ali knocks out Karl Mildenberger in the 12th round in Frankfurt, Germany, to retain his world heavyweight title.

1967 — John Newcombe beats Clark Graebner to win the men’s title in the U.S. Lawn Tennis Association championships. Billie Jean King wins the singles, doubles and mixed doubles championships. King, who also swept the three titles at Wimbledon, is the first to accomplish the feat of two sweeps in the same year since Alice Marble in 1939.

1972 — The United States men’s basketball team loses its first game in Olympic competition. The Soviet Union wins 51-50 with the help of a controversial ending. Dr. William Jones, secretary general of the International Amateur Basketball Federation, tells the referees to have the players replay the final three seconds and the Soviets score a last-second bucket. The Americans, who had the lead when the buzzer sounded the first time, protest in vain. The U.S. team later refuses to accept the silver medal.

1972 — Ilie Nastase trailing two sets to one and facing break point at 1-3 in the fourth set, comes back to defeat Arthur Ashe, 3-6, 6-3, 6-7, 6-4, 6-3, for the U.S. Open men’s singles title.

1977 — Chris Evert beats Wendy Turnbull 7-6, 6-2 to capture the U.S. Open title for the third straight year.

1978 — Jimmy Connors becomes the only player to win the U.S. Open on three different surfaces, with a 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 win over Bjorn Borg. Connors wins the first men’s final played on the Deco Turf II courts at the new USTA National Tennis Center. Connors had won the 1974 U.S. Open on grass and the 1976 U.S. Open on clay courts.

1983 — Martina Navratilova wins her first U.S. Open women’s singles championship, beating Chris Evert Lloyd 6-1, 6-3.

1988 — Steffi Graf becomes the third women to complete the Grand Slam, defeating Gabriela Sabatini 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 in the U.S. Open.

1989 — Boris Becker wins his first U.S. Open by beating top-seeded Ivan Lendl 7-6, 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 in a four-hour struggle in sweltering heat. Lendl, who won three straight Open titles from 1985-87, tied an Open record with his eighth consecutive final, something Bill Tilden did from 1918-25.

1993 — Pernell Whitaker and Julio Cesar Chavez fight to a majority draw. Two judges score the fight 115-115 and the third scores the fight 115-113 for Whitaker. It’s the first blemish on Chavez’s record who was 87-0 entering the bout.

1994 — Arantxa Sanchez-Vicario becomes the first Spanish woman to win the U.S. Open when she beats Steffi Graf, 1-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

1995 — Pete Sampras wins his third U.S. Open men’s singles title, taking down the No. 1 seed and defending champion Andre Agassi, 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5.

1995 — Fuad Reveiz of the Minnesota Vikings sets an NFL record for consecutive field goals, converting from 32 and 27 yards to give him 30 in a row.

1997 — Mark McGwire joins Babe Ruth as the only players in major league history with consecutive 50-homer seasons by hitting a 446-foot shot off Shawn Estes in the third inning of St. Louis’ game against at San Francisco. Ruth’s 50-homer seasons came in 1927 and 1928.

1998 — The NBA calls off a game because of a labor dispute for the first time in its history. The Oct. 12 exhibition in Tel Aviv between the Miami Heat and Israel’s No. 1 team, Maccabi Elite, is called off because of the lockout imposed by the owners.

2000 — Arizona’s Randy Johnson becomes the 12th player to reach the 3,000 strikeout plateau, fanning a season-high 14 in seven innings as the Diamondbacks lost to Florida 4-3 in 12 innings.

2000 — Marat Safin stuns four-time U.S. Open champion Pete Sampras, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3, to become the first Russian to win the U.S. Open men’s singles championship.

2004 — Zippy Chippy, thoroughbred racing’s lovable loser, makes it 0-for-100 when he finishes last in an eight-horse field at the Three-County Fairgrounds in Northampton, Mass.

2005 — Andre Agassi, 35, outlasts 22-year-old baseliner Robby Ginepri in five sets at the U.S. Open and become the oldest Grand Slam finalist in 31 years. Kim Clijsters captures the first Grand Slam singles title in her fifth appearance in a Grand Slam final, defeating Mary Pierce, 6-3, 6-1.

2006 — Roger Federer defeats Andy Roddick 6-2, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 in the U.S. Open final for his third major championship this year and ninth of his career. Federer becomes the first man ever to win back-to-back Wimbledon and U.S. Open crowns for three straight years.

2006 — Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts make fewer mistakes than Eli Manning and the New York Giants in the first NFL game to feature two brothers starting at quarterback. Big brother Peyton is 25-of-41 for 276 yards and a touchdown and the Colts score on five of their first seven possessions to defeat Eli and the Giants 26-21.

2006 — Chicago barely lets Brett Favre touch the ball, shutting out the three-time MVP for the first time in his 16-year pro career, in a 26-0 win over Green Bay.

2010 — The Bryan brothers win their ninth Grand Slam title, derailing the “Indo-Pak Express” doubles team of India’s Rohan Bopanna and Pakistan’s Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi in the men’s doubles final at the U.S. Open. Bob and Mike Bryan capture their third title at Flushing Meadows and 65th overall with a 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) victory.

2011 — Vitali Klitschko defeats Polish challenger Tomasz Adamek by technical knockout to retain his WBC heavyweight title in Wroclaw, Poland. The fight is stopped 2 minutes, 20 seconds into the 10th round.

2011 — Alan Moore, a 61-year-old Vietnam veteran and grandfather of five, becomes the oldest player ever to get in a college football game when he kicks an extra point for NAIA Faulkner in its season-opener.

2012 — Andy Murray wins the U.S. Open in five grueling sets to become the first British man since 1936 to capture a Grand Slam title. Murray beats defending champion Novak Djokovic 7-6 (10), 7-5, 2-6, 3-6, 6-2 in his fifth try in the final of a major tournament.

2012 — Jiyai Shin makes a two-putt par on the ninth hole of a playoff and beats Paula Creamer to win the Kingsmill Championship, ending the longest playoff between two players in LPGA Tour history. The players play the 18th hole eight times trying to break the tie before darkness forced suspension of play a day eralier.

2013 — Thomas Bach is elected president of the International Olympic Committee, keeping the powerful sports body in European hands. Bach, a 59-year-old German lawyer, succeeds Jacques Rogge, the Belgian who is stepping down after 12 years.

2013 — Detroit defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is fined $100,000 by the NFL for his illegal low block on Minnesota center John Sullivan in the Lions’ season-opening victory on Sept. 8.

___

Sept. 11

1886 — The Mayflower defends the America’s Cup by beating Britain’s Galatea in two straight heats.

1926 — The United States captures the Davis Cup for the seventh straight year as it beats France 4-1.

1935 — Helen Hull Jacobs wins the U.S. Lawn Tennis Association championships for the fourth straight year.

1937 — Don Budge beats Gottfried von Cramm in five sets to win his first U.S. Open men’s singles title.

1976 — In the third race at Latonia, jockey John Oldham and his wife, Suzanne Picou, became the first husband and wife riding team to compete in a parimutuel race. Oldham finished second aboard Harvey’s Hope and Picou rode My Girl Carla to an 11th-place finish.

1977 — In the last U.S. Open match played at the West Side Tennis Club in Forest Hills, N.Y., Guillermo Vilas beats Jimmy Connors, 2-6, 6-3, 7-6, 6-0, for the men’s singles title

1982 — Chris Evert wins her sixth U.S. Open singles title, defeating Hana Mandlikova, 6-3, 6-1.

1982 — In a 23-16 loss to Illinois, Rolf Mojsiejunko of Michigan State kicks a 61-yard field goal in his first collegiate attempt.

1983 — Jimmy Connors wins his second consecutive and fifth overall singles title at the US Open, beating Ivan Lendl, 6-3, 6-7, 7-5, 6-0.

1985 — Pete Rose of the Cincinnati Reds becomes the all-time hit leader with his 4,192nd hit, breaking Ty Cobb’s record. Rose lines a 2-1 pitch off San Diego pitcher Eric Show to left-center field for a single in the first inning. It’s the 57th anniversary of Ty Cobb’s last game in the majors.

1988 — Mats Wilander wins the longest men’s final in U.S. Open history, edging Ivan Lendl, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

1993 — Steffi Graf wins her third U.S. Open singles title with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Helena Sukova.

1994 — Andre Agassi wins the U.S. Open with a three-set victory over Michael Stich and becomes the first unseeded player to beat five seeded players in a Grand Slam and the first unseeded champion since Fred Stolle in 1966.

1999 — Serena Williams captures the U.S. Open women’s singles title by defeating top-seeded Martina Hingis, 6-3, 7-6.

2001 — Sports come to a standstill in the wake of terrorist attacks in New York and Washington, with major league baseball postponing a full schedule of regular-season games for the first time since D-Day in 1944.

2004 — Svetlana Kuznetsova becomes the first Russian woman to win the U.S. Open when she defeats countrywoman Elena Dementieva, 6-3, 7-5.

2005 — Drew Bledsoe becomes the 10th player in NFL history to throw for 40,000 yards in a career, leading Dallas to a 28-24 win over San Diego in his debut with the team.

2005 — Roger Federer defends his U.S. Open singles title by beating 35-year-old Andre Agassi, 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-1.

2008 — Joan Higgins becomes the oldest winner in U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur history at age 52. Higgins beats Lynn Simmons 1-up at Barton Hills Country Club in Ann Arbor, Mich. to break the age mark of 48 set by Carol Semple Thompson in 1997.

2010 — Wladimir Klitschko, the IBF and WBO heavyweight champion, stops former titleholder Samuel Peter in the 10th round, an emphatic victory that came after getting knocked down three times and squeaking by Peter in their first meeting nearly five years ago.

2010 — James Madison, a top team in the Football Championship Subdivision, beats No. 13 Virginia Tech 21-16. The last time Virginia Tech lost to a I-AA team was 1985, when Richmond beat the Hokies 24-14 at Lane Stadium.

2010 — Kim Clijsters wins a second consecutive U.S. Open championship and third overall, easily beating Vera Zvonareva 6-2, 6-1 in a final that lasts exactly one hour.

2010 — The Penn State women’s volleyball team has its record winning streak ends at 109 matches with a 28-26, 25-12, 25-18 loss to Stanford in a tournament at Florida. Penn State’s streak is the second-longest in Division I team sports, behind the 137 straight wins by the Miami men’s tennis program from 1957-1964.

2011 — Sam Stosur beats Serena Williams, pulling off a 6-2, 6-3 upset in the U.S. Open for her first Grand Slam title. Stosur is the first Australian woman to win a major championship since Evonne Goolagong Cawley at Wimbledon in 1980.

2011 — Carolina’s Cam Newton becomes the first rookie to throw for more than 400 yards in his NFL opener in a 28-21 loss to Arizona. Newton, the No. 1 draft pick playing on the same field where he led Auburn to the BCS championship in January, completes 24 of 37 passes for 422 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

___

Sept. 12

1895 — Defender wins three straight matches from the British challenger Valkyrie II to defend the America’s Cup for the United States.

1925 — The United States wins the Davis Cup for the sixth straight time by sweeping France in five straight matches.

1935 — Wilmer Allison beats Sidney Wood in three sets to win the U.S. Lawn Tennis Association championship.

1936 — Fred Perry becomes the first foreign player to win three U.S. men’s singles titles when he defeats Don Budge, 2-6, 6-2, 8-6, 1-6, 10-8. Alice Marble ends the four-year reign of Helen Jacobs as U.S. women’s singles champion, with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory.

1955 — Tony Trabert wins the U.S. Lawn Tennis Association championships with a victory over Ken Rosewall. Doris Hart wins the women’s title.

1966 — Australia’s Fred Stolle beats countryman John Newcombe to win the U.S. Lawn Tennis Association championships. Brazil’s Maria Bueno wins her fourth title with a victory over Nancy Richey.

1976 — Jimmy Connors beats Bjorn Borg in four sets to win the U.S. Open.

1981 — Tracy Austin wins her second U.S. Open singles title, edging first-time finalist Martina Navratilova, 1-6, 7-6, 7-6.

1982 — Jimmy Connors wins the U.S. Open for the first time since 1978, defeating Ivan Lendl, 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

1987 — Martina Navratilova wins her second straight and fourth overall U.S. Open singles title with 7-6, 6-1 win over Steffi Graf.

1992 — Monica Seles wins her second straight U.S. Open singles title, defeating Arantxa Sanchez-Vicario, 6-3, 6-3.

1993 — Miami’s Dan Marino becomes the fourth player in NFL history to reach the 40,000-yard mark with 286 yards passing in a 24-14 loss to the New York Jets. Marino joins Fran Tarkenton, Dan Fouts and John Unitas.

1993 — Pete Sampras beats Cedric Pioline, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3, to win his second U.S. Open singles title. Pioline is the first Frenchman since Henri Cochet in 1932 to reach the singles final at the U.S. Championships/U.S. Open.

1995 — The Harlem Globetrotters’ 24-year, 8,829-game winning streak is stopped. It ends in a 91-85 loss to a team led by basketball great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who scores 34 points in a competitive, unscripted game in Vienna, Austria.

1998 — Joe Paterno becomes the sixth college coach to reach the 300-victory plateau, with Penn State’s 48-3 victory over Bowling Green. Paterno joins Bear Bryant (323 wins), Pop Warner (319) and Amos Alonzo Stagg (314) as the only major-college coaches to reach the mark.

1998 — Lindsay Davenport captures her first Grand Slam tournament singles title, defeating Martina Hingis, 6-3, 7-5 at the U.S. Open. Davenport is the first American-born woman to win the U.S. Open since Chris Evert won the last of her six singles titles in 1982.

1999 — Andre Agassi comes back from two-sets-to-one down to win his second U.S. Open singles title. Agassi, who never lost his serve, defeats Todd Martin, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-2. It’s the first five-set U.S. Open final in 11 years.

2004 — Roger Federer becomes the first man since 1988 to win three majors in a year, thoroughly outclassing Lleyton Hewitt 6-0, 7-6 (3), 6-0 to add the U.S. Open title to those he took at the Australian Open and Wimbledon. There hadn’t been two shutout sets in the event’s championship match since 1884.

2006 — Rick DiPietro re-signs with the New York Islanders, agreeing to a record 15-year deal that will pay the No. 1 goalie $67.5 million. The deal is believed to be second only in length in North American sports to the 25-year pact Magic Johnson signed with the Los Angeles Lakers in 1981.

2010 — Houston running back Arian Foster rushes for a franchise-record 231 yards and three touchdowns in the Texans’ 34-24 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Foster is the first player in NFL history to rush for at least 200 yards and three touchdowns for an opening weekend.

2010 — The United States wins its first world basketball championship since 1994, beating Turkey 81-64. Tournament MVP Kevin Durant scores 28 points, setting a record along the way for most in the tournament by a U.S. player.

2010 — Atlanta Falcons tight end Tony Gonzalez has two receptions for 35 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers to become the first tight end in NFL history to reach 1,000 career receptions and the seventh receiver overall.

2011 — Novak Djokovic holds on to beat defending champion Rafael Nadal 6-2, 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-1 to win his first U.S. Open championship and third Grand Slam trophy of the year. The top-ranked Djokovic improves to 64-2 with 10 tournament titles, one of the greatest seasons in the history of men’s tennis.

2011 — Tom Brady Brady passes for a team-record 517 yards and four touchdowns, including a 99-yarder to Wes Welker, and the New England Patriots beat the Miami Dolphins 38-24. Brady, who also threw his first interception since October, went 32 for 48 and became the 11th quarterback to throw for at least 500 yards.

2012 — Notre Dame announces that it will join the Atlantic Coast Conference in all sports except football and hockey, though it will play five games annually against league programs and have access to its non-BCS bowl tie-ins.

Sept. 13

1930 — Tommy Armour beats Gene Sarazen 1 up to win the PGA Championship.

1959 — Neale Fraser of Australia wins the men’s singles title in the U.S. Open with a four-set victory over Alex Olmedo. Brazil’s Maria Bueno wins the women’s title.

1964 — Roy Emerson beats fellow Australian Fred Stolle to win the men’s title in the U.S. Lawn Tennis Association championships. Brazil’s Maria Bueno wins the women’s title.

1970 — Only 55 of 126 finish the first New York City Marathon, with Gary Muhrcke winning in 2 hours, 31 minutes, 38.2 seconds.

1970 — Ken Rosewall of Australia beats countryman Tony Roche in the men’s singles final at the U.S. Open.

1981 — The Atlanta Falcons, trailing 17-0 with 13 minutes remaining in the game, score 31 points to beat the Green Bay Packers 31-17. The Falcons score touchdowns on a punt return, two by passes, an interception return and a fumble return.

1981 — John McEnroe defeats Bjorn Borg to win his third straight men’s singles title in the U.S. Open.

1987 — Ivan Lendl beats Mats Wilander for his third U.S. Open crown, 6-7, 6-0, 7-6, 6-4.

1989 — Pat Day breaks the record for most winners in one day when he scored with eight of his nine mounts at Arlington Racecourse in Illinois. It was the best day for one program in North American thoroughbred racing history. In his only loss, Day finishes second.

1992 — Buffalo’s Jim Kelly and San Francisco’s Steve Young throw for more than 400 yards and neither team punts, the first time in NFL history, as the Bills beat the 49ers 34-31.

1997 — Cade McNown throws a school-record five touchdown passes as UCLA routs No. 11 Texas 66-3. It’s the second-worst loss for Texas, which lost 68-0 to Chicago in 1904, and the biggest defeat by any team ever ranked in The Associated Press college football poll.

2003 — Tonya Butler makes a field goal and three extra points for Division II West Alabama. Butler, a 5-foot-5, 140-pound senior, kicks a 27-yarder in the first quarter to help the Tigers beat Stillman College 24-17. It could not be confirmed whether Butler was the first woman to kick a field goal because NCAA statistics do not differentiate between sexes.

2007 — New England coach Bill Belichick is fined the NFL maximum of $500,000 and the Patriots are ordered to pay $250,000 for spying during New England’s 38-14 win over the New York Jets on Sept. 9. Commissioner Roger Goodell also orders the team to give up a 2008 first-round draft choice.

2008 — Brigham Young quarterback Max Hall ties a school record with seven touchdown passes as the 18th-ranked Cougars hands UCLA its worst loss in nearly 80 years, 59-0. Hall ties the record shared by Marc Wilson and Jim McMahon before heading to the sideline midway through the third quarter.

2008 — Irish trainer Aidan O’Brien becomes the first trainer in 73 years to win all five Irish Classics when Septimus powers to a 13-length triumph in the Irish Field St. Leger at the Curragh. Jack Rogers in 1935 was the last trainer to saddle winners of Ireland’s 1000 and 2000 Guineas, Derby, Oaks and St. Leger in the same season.

2009 — Drew Brees of New Orleans matches a franchise record with six touchdown passes, finishing with 358 yards in a 45-27 victory over Detroit.

2009 — Brandon Stokley only catches one pass — but it is a big one. He grabs a deflection and runs 87 yards with 11 seconds left to give Denver a 12-7 win over Cincinnati. Stokley even burns a few extra seconds by taking his time going into the end zone.

2010 — Rafael Nadal wins his first U.S. Open title to complete a career Grand Slam, beating Novak Djokovic 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2. Nadal stretches his Grand Slam winning streak to 21 matches by adding the U.S. Open to his titles at the French Open in June, then Wimbledon in July. No man has won those three tournaments in the same year since Rod Laver won a true Grand Slam in 1969.

2013 — Jim Furyk becomes the sixth player in PGA Tour history to shoot a 59 to give him a share of the lead at the BMW Championship. Needing a birdie on his final hole, he drops a wedge into just over 3 feet and calmly rolls it in for a 12-under 59. It’s the first 59 since Stuart Appleby in the final round at The Greenbrier Classic in 2010.

___

