1939 — Bobby Riggs beats Elwood Cooke in five sets to win Wimbledon.

1941 — Ted Williams of the Boston Red Sox hits a three-run, two-out homer in the ninth inning to give the American League a 7-5 victory in the All-Star Game at Detroit’s Briggs Stadium.

1967 — Billie Jean King sweeps three titles at Wimbledon. King beats Ann Hayden Jones 6-3, 6-4 for the singles title; teams with Rosie Casals for the women’s doubles title; and pairs with Owen Davidson for the mixed doubles title.

1984 — John McEnroe routs Jimmy Connors 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 in 100-degree heat to win Wimbledon.

1990 — West Germany wins the World Cup, with Andreas Brehme scoring with six minutes to go for a 1-0 victory over defending champion Argentina in a foul-marred final.

1991 — Michael Stich upsets three-time champion Boris Becker to win the Wimbledon fin al 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

1994 — Boston shortstop John Valentin completes the 10th unassisted triple play in baseball history. The play comes in the sixth inning of a 4-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners.

1995 — Top-ranked Steffi Graf wins her sixth Wimbledon singles title, beating Arantxa Sanchez Vicario 4-6, 6-1, 7-5.

1996 — Switzerland’s Martina Hingis becomes the youngest champion in Wimbledon history at 15 years, 282 days, teaming with Helena Sukova to beat Meredith McGrath and Larisa Neiland 5-7, 7-5, 6-1 in women’s doubles.

2000 — Venus Williams beats Lindsay Davenport 6-3, 7-6 (3) for her first Grand Slam title. Williams is the first black women’s champion at Wimbledon since Althea Gibson in 1957-58.

2006 — Amelie Mauresmo rallies from a set down to beat Justine Henin-Hardenne, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 to win her second Grand Slam championship. Mauresmo is the first French women’s singles champion at Wimbledon since Suzanne Lenglen in 1925.

2007 — Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal 7-6 (7), 4-6, 7-6 (3), 2-6, 6-2 for his fifth straight Wimbledon championship and 11th Grand Slam title, tying Bjorn Borg on both counts.

2010 — Paul Goydos becomes the fourth golfer in PGA Tour history to shoot a 59. Goydos puts together his 12-under round on the opening day of the John Deere Classic.

2012 — Roger Federer equals Pete Sampras’ record of seven men’s singles titles at Wimbledon and wins his 17th Grand Slam title by beating Andy Murray 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4.

2012 — Na Yeon Choi survives a triple bogey and a few more shaky moments on the back nine to win the U.S. Women’s Open at Blackwolf Run in Kohler, Wis.

2014 — Germany hands Brazil its heaviest World Cup loss with an astounding 7-1 rout in the semifinals that stuns the host nation. Miroslav Klose scores a record-setting 16th career World Cup goal in a five-goal spurt in the first half, and Germany goes on to score the most goals in a World Cup semifinal.

__

July 9

1887 — Charles Comiskey of the St. Louis Browns becomes the first major leaguer to be paid for a product endorsement. The first baseman and manager is the spokesman for Menell’s Penetrating Oil.

1922 — Johnny Weissmuller is the first to swim the 100-meter freestyle under 1 minute as he breaks Duke Kahanamoku’s world record with a time of 58.6 seconds.

1940 — The National League registers the first shutout, 4-0, in the All-Star game.

1965 — Peter Thomson shoots a 285 at Royal Birkdale to win his fifth British Open title.

1966 — Jack Nicklaus wins the British Open with a 282 at Muirfield to join Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan and Gary Player as the only men to win the four majors.

1967 — Mark Spitz and Catie Ball, both 17, swim to world records, and 14-year-old Debbie Meyer sets two records in one race in the Santa Clara International Invitational swim meet. Spitz sets a 100-meter butterfly record at 56.3 and Ball becomes the first U.S. swimmer to set a world record for the breaststroke with a 2:40.5 time for 200 meters. Meyer breaks the 800-meter freestyle record in 9 minutes, 35.8 seconds on the way to a record 18:11.1 in the 1,500.

1989 — Boris Becker and Steffi Graf claim a West German sweep of the Wimbledon singles crowns. Becker wins his third Wimbledon title in five years, rolling past defending champion Stefan Edberg 6-0, 7-6 (1), 6-4, while Graf takes her second straight championship over Martina Navratilova 6-2, 6-7 (1), 6-1.

1991 — South Africa is readmitted by the International Olympic Committee to the Olympic movement, ending decades of sports isolation and clearing the way for its participation in the 1992 Games.

1995 — Pete Sampras becomes the first American to win Wimbledon three straight years by beating Boris Becker in four sets.

2000 — Pete Sampras passes Roy Emerson for the most Grand Slam championships and ties Willie Renshaw, a player in the 1880s, for the most Wimbledon titles with a four-set victory over Pat Rafter. Sampras, winner of seven Wimbledon titles, 13 Grand Slam championships and 28 straight matches at Wimbledon, extends his mark there to 53-1 over the past eight years.

2001 — Goran Ivanisevic becomes one of Wimbledon’s most improbable champions, beating Patrick Rafter. Two points away from defeat, Ivanisevic rallies to beat Rafter 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 2-6, 9-7 and becomes the second player to win a Wimbledon singles title without being seeded.

2006 — Roger Federer ends a five-match losing streak to Rafael Nadal, winning 6-0, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (2), 6-3 to earn his fourth straight Wimbledon title and eighth Grand Slam championship. Nadal had beaten Federer in four finals this year.

2006 — Italy wins its fourth World Cup title winning the shootout 5-3, after a 1-1 draw. Outplayed for an hour and into extra time, the Italians win it after French captain Zinedine Zidane is ejected in the 107th for a vicious butt to the chest of Marco Materazzi.

2009 — Michael Phelps breaks the world record in the 100-meter butterfly at the U.S. national championships in Indianapolis. Phelps swims the two-lap final in 50.22 seconds, lowering Ian Crocker’s mark of 50.40 set at the 2005 world championships in Montreal.

2011 — Derek Jeter homers for his 3,000th hit, making him the first player to reach the mark with the New York Yankees. Jeter hit the milestone with a drive to left field with one out in the third inning off Tampa Bay’s David Price. He ties a career high going 5 for 5 and singling home the go-ahead run in the eighth inning for a 5-4 win.

2013 — Chris Wondolowski scores a first-half hat trick in a 6-1 victory for the U.S. men’s national team over Belize in the opening round of the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Landon Donovan adds a goal and two assists, becoming the first player with at least 50 career goals and 50 assists for the U.S. national team.

___

July 10

1926 — Bobby Jones wins the U.S. Open golf tournament for the second time with a 293 total.

1934 — Carl Hubbell strikes out Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Jimmie Foxx, Al Simmons and Joe Cronin in succession, but the American League comes back to win the All-Star game 9-7 at the Polo Grounds.

1936 — Philadelphia’s Chuck Klein hits four home runs in a 9-6 10-inning victory over the Pirates at Pittsburgh’s Forbes Field.

1951 — Britain’s Randy Turpin defeats Sugar Ray Robinson in 15 rounds to win the world middleweight title and give Robinson his second loss in 135 bouts.

1971 — Lee Trevino rebounds from a double-bogey on the next to last hole with a birdie on the final hole to win the 100th British Open by one stroke over Lu Liang-Huan. Trevino, who won the U.S. Open a month earlier, is the fourth golfer to win both championships in the same year, joining Bobby Jones (1926, 1930), Gene Sarazen (1932), and Ben Hogan (1953).

1976 — Johnny Miller shoots a 66 in the final round to beat 19-year-old Spaniard Seve Ballesteros by six strokes to take the British Open. Ballesteros shoots a 74 and ends tied for second place with Jack Nicklaus. It’s the fifth time Nicklaus is a runner-up in the British Open.

1992 — The Major Soccer League, the only major nationwide professional soccer competition in the United States, folds after 14 seasons.

1998 — Se Ri Pak posts the lowest LPGA Tour score with a 10-under-par 61 in the second round of the Jamie Farr Kroger Classic. Pak birdies five holes on each side, wrapping up the historic round with birdies on her last three holes and ending with a dramatic 20-foot birdie putt.

1999 — Team USA wins the Women’s World Cup over China in sudden death. The Americans win 5-4 in penalty kicks, with defender Brandi Chastain kicking in the game winner.

2008 — Kim Kirchen puts on the yellow jersey at the Tour de France, becoming the first Luxembourg rider in 50 years to lead cycling’s showcase race. He finishes fifth in the sixth stage, which was won by Italy’s Riccardo Ricco.

2010 — Spain wins soccer’s World Cup after an exhausting 1-0 victory in extra time over the Netherlands. A finals-record 11 yellow cards are handed out and the Dutch finish with 10 men. In the end, it’s Andres Iniesta breaking free and scoring a right-footed shot from 8 yards just past the outstretched arms of goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg.

2016 — Andy Murray wins his second Wimbledon title by beating Milos Raonic 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) on Centre Court. Murray becomes the first British man since 1936 to win the singles title at the All England Club in 2013.

___