1939 — Bobby Riggs beats Elwood Cooke in five sets to win Wimbledon.

1941 — Ted Williams of the Boston Red Sox hits a three-run, two-out homer in the ninth inning to give the American League a 7-5 victory in the All-Star Game at Detroit’s Briggs Stadium.

1967 — Billie Jean King sweeps three titles at Wimbledon. King beats Ann Hayden Jones 6-3, 6-4 for the singles title; teams with Rosie Casals for the women’s doubles title; and pairs with Owen Davidson for the mixed doubles title.

1984 — John McEnroe routs Jimmy Connors 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 in 100-degree heat to win Wimbledon.

1990 — West Germany wins the World Cup, with Andreas Brehme scoring with six minutes to go for a 1-0 victory over defending champion Argentina in a foul-marred final.

1991 — Michael Stich upsets three-time champion Boris Becker to win the Wimbledon fin al 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

1994 — Boston shortstop John Valentin completes the 10th unassisted triple play in baseball history. The play comes in the sixth inning of a 4-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners.

1995 — Top-ranked Steffi Graf wins her sixth Wimbledon singles title, beating Arantxa Sanchez Vicario 4-6, 6-1, 7-5.

1996 — Switzerland’s Martina Hingis becomes the youngest champion in Wimbledon history at 15 years, 282 days, teaming with Helena Sukova to beat Meredith McGrath and Larisa Neiland 5-7, 7-5, 6-1 in women’s doubles.

2000 — Venus Williams beats Lindsay Davenport 6-3, 7-6 (3) for her first Grand Slam title. Williams is the first black women’s champion at Wimbledon since Althea Gibson in 1957-58.

2006 — Amelie Mauresmo rallies from a set down to beat Justine Henin-Hardenne, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 to win her second Grand Slam championship. Mauresmo is the first French women’s singles champion at Wimbledon since Suzanne Lenglen in 1925.

2007 — Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal 7-6 (7), 4-6, 7-6 (3), 2-6, 6-2 for his fifth straight Wimbledon championship and 11th Grand Slam title, tying Bjorn Borg on both counts.

2010 — Paul Goydos becomes the fourth golfer in PGA Tour history to shoot a 59. Goydos puts together his 12-under round on the opening day of the John Deere Classic.

2012 — Roger Federer equals Pete Sampras’ record of seven men’s singles titles at Wimbledon and wins his 17th Grand Slam title by beating Andy Murray 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4.

2012 — Na Yeon Choi survives a triple bogey and a few more shaky moments on the back nine to win the U.S. Women’s Open at Blackwolf Run in Kohler, Wis.

2014 — Germany hands Brazil its heaviest World Cup loss with an astounding 7-1 rout in the semifinals that stuns the host nation. Miroslav Klose scores a record-setting 16th career World Cup goal in a five-goal spurt in the first half, and Germany goes on to score the most goals in a World Cup semifinal.

