1963 — The Cleveland Indians become the first American League club to hit four straight home runs and in unlikely fashion. No. 8 hitter Woody Held hits a two-out homer off Paul Foytack, pitcher Pedro Ramos follows with his second homer of the game and Tito Francona and Larry Brown’s first major league homer finish the string. Foytack is the only major league pitcher to give up four straight home runs.

1983 — Jan Stephenson beats JoAnne Carner and Patty Sheehan by one stroke to win the U.S. Women’s Open.

1990 — Nolan Ryan wins his 300th game, reaching the milestone in his second try, in the Texas Rangers’ 11-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

1993 — Mike Aulby becomes the third player in PBA history to win a tournament by rolling a 300 game in the title game. Aulby beats David Ozio 300-279 in the Wichita Open.

1994 — Sergei Bubka sets a world pole vault record for the 35th time in his career at a meet in Sestriere, Italy. Bubka soars 20 feet, 1 3/4 inches, adding a half-inch to his old mark set in Tokyo in 1992.

2000 — Dorothy Delasin becomes the LPGA’s youngest winner in 25 years by beating Pat Hurst on the second extra hole to win the Giant Eagle LPGA Classic. The 19-year-old Delasin is the youngest winner on the tour since Amy Alcott took the Orange Blossom Classic at age 19 in 1975.

2005 — Grant Hackett becomes the first swimmer to win four straight world titles in the same event, capturing another 1,500-meter freestyle. The Aussie stretches out his own record for world championship medals to 17.

2007 — All-Star Kevin Garnett is traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves to Boston for five players and two draft picks. The Celtics obtain the former MVP and 10-time All-Star from Minnesota for forwards Al Jefferson, Ryan Gomes and Gerald Green, guard Sebastian Telfair and center Theo Ratliff and two first-round draft picks.

2011 — The swimming world championships in Shanghai ends with a jolt when emerging Chinese star Sun Yang breaks the oldest world record in the sport — Australian great Grant Hackett’s 10-year-old mark in the 1,500 meters. Sun finishes in 14:34.14, improving on Hackett’s mark of 14:34.56 set at the 2001 worlds. The American team claims 29 swimming medals — 16 gold, five silver and eight bronze — in the meet to greatly improve upon its performance from two years ago in Rome.

2011 — Yani Tseng wins the Women’s British Open for the second straight year, beating Brittany Lang by four strokes and becoming the youngest woman to capture a fifth major title. The 22-year-old top-ranked Taiwanese shot a 3-under 69 to finish at 16-under 272.

2012 — Michael Phelps breaks the Olympic medals record with his 19th as the United States romp to a dominating win in 4x200-meter freestyle relay at the London Games. With 19 career medals spanning three Olympics, Phelps moves one ahead of Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina, who got her haul in 1956, 1960 and 1964.

2012 — The team of Gabrielle Douglas, McKayla Maroney, Alexandra Raisman, Kyla Ross and Jordyn Wieber lives up to the hype, winning the first U.S. Olympic title in women’s gymnastics since 1996.

