1909 — William Larned wins his fifth U.S. men’s singles tennis title with a five-set victory over William Clothier in Newport, R.I.

1928 — Helen Wills beats Helen Hull Jacobs to take the fifth women’s singles title in the U.S. Lawn Tennis Association championships. Wills needs only 33 minutes, defeating Jacobs 6-2, 6-1.

1957 — Hickory Smoke, driven by John Simpson, Jr., wins the Hambletonian Stakes after taking the fifth and deciding heat.

1969 — Lindy’s Pride, driven by Howard Beissinger, wins the Hambletonian Stakes in straight heats.

1975 — Onny Parun of New Zealand defeats Stan Smith 6-4, 6-2, in the first night match ever played at the U.S. Open. A crowd of 4,949 saw the match at the West Side Tennis Club.

1976 — Transexual Renee Richards, formerly Richard Raskind, is barred from competing at the U.S. Open tennis championships after refusing to submit to a chromosome qualification test.

1978 — The New York Cosmos beat the Tampa Bay Rowdies 3-1 to win the NASL Championship.

1985 — Mary Joe Fernandez, at the age of 14 years and eight days, becomes the youngest player to win a match at the U.S. Open. Fernandez beats Britain’s Sara Gomer 6-1, 6-4.

1996 — Stefan Edberg stuns Wimbledon champion Richard Krajicek at the U.S. Open, winning 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 in his record 54th straight and final Grand Slam event.

1999 — Maurice Greene and Inger Miller win the 200-meter dashes at the World Championships, giving the United States a sweep of the short sprints. Greene is the first sprinter to win the 100 and 200 at a major global meet since Carl Lewis swept both at the 1984 Olympics.

2006 — Marco Andretti, 19, becomes the youngest winner of a major open-wheel event, beating Dario Franchitti by 0.66 seconds to take the Indy Grand Prix of Sonoma.

2015 — Jamaican Usain Bolt wins his fourth successive 200-meter title at the World Championships in Beijing. Bolt’s time of 19.55 seconds is the 10th fastest ever and his best for three years. Justin Gatlin finishes second in 19.74.

2018 — Simona Halep makes a quick-as-can-be exit from the U.S. Open, becoming the first No. 1-seeded woman to lose her opening match at the Grand Slam tournament in the half-century of the professional era. Halep is overwhelmed by the power-based game of 44th-ranked Kaia Kanepi of Estonia 6-2, 6-4 in a match that is stunningly lopsided and lasted all of 76 minutes.