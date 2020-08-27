1950 — Althea Gibson becomes the first black player to compete in the U.S. Open. Gibson wins her first round match, defeating Barbara Knapp of Britain 6-2, 6-2, at the West Side Tennis Club in Forest Hills, N.Y.

1956 — Australia sweeps the United States 5-0 to capture the Davis Cup.

1959 — Bye Bye Byrd sets a world record for the mile pace on a half-mile track in 1:57 4-5 at Roosevelt Raceway.

AD

1976 — The Toronto Metros win the NASL championship with a 3-0 victory over the Minnesota Kicks.

AD

1989 — Eighteen-year-old Pete Sampras wins his first U.S. Open singles match in four sets over Agustin Moreno of Mexico.

1990 — Stefan Edberg becomes the first top-seeded player, since John Newcombe in 1971, to lose in the first round of the U.S. Open. Edberg loses to Alexander Volkov of the Soviet Union, 6-3, 7-6, 6-2.

1993 — Pinch-hitter Jeremy Hess’ bases-loaded single with two outs in the sixth inning gives Long Beach, Calif. a 3-2 victory over Panama in the championship game of the Little League World Series.

1994 — Tiger Woods, 18, becomes the youngest winner in the history of the U.S. Amateur Golf Championship, capturing the last three holes of his 36-hole title match against Trip Kuehne.

AD

1995 — Monica Seles, plays in her first Grand Slam tournament in more than 2 1-2 years and beats Ruxandra Dragomir 6-3, 6-1 in first round of the U.S. Open.

AD

2008 — In one of the biggest upsets in the sport’s history, top-seeded Ana Ivanovic is ousted from the U.S. Open. Ivanovic is beaten by 188th-ranked Julie Coin 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the second round. Never before in the Open era that began in 1968 had the No. 1 woman lost this early in the tournament.

2009 — Russian pole vaulter Yelena Isinbayeva bounces back from losing her world title by setting a world record of 16 feet, 7 1/4 inches in the Weltklasse meet in Zurich.

2011 — Three-time PGA Tour winner Kirk Triplett won the News Sentinel Open in Knoxville, Tenn. to become the oldest winner in Nationwide Tour history. At 49 years, 4 months, 29 days, Triplett closes with his second straight 4-under 68 for a one-stroke victory over Marco Dawson.

AD

2014 — Acknowledging he “didn’t get it right” with a two-game suspension for Ravens running back Ray Rice, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces tougher penalties for players accused of domestic violence, including six weeks for a first offense and at least a year for a second.

2014 — Kenny Hill breaks Johnny Manziel’s single-game passing record with 511 yards and No. 21 Texas A&M beat No. 9 South Carolina 52-28. Hill, in his first career start, finishes 44 of 60 with three touchdowns.

___