1932 — Olin Dutra defeats Frank Walsh in the final round 4 and 3 to win the PGA Championship.

1951 — Frank Sedgman becomes the first Australian to win the men’s singles title in the U.S. Lawn Tennis Association championships, beating Victor Seixas in three sets. Sixteen-year-old Maureen Connolly wins the first of three consecutive women’s titles, beating Shirley Fry in three sets.

1966 — The Houston Oilers’ defense holds the Denver Broncos to no first downs in a 45-7 rout.

1983 — Lynn Dickey of Green Bay completes 27 of 31 passes, including 18 straight, for 333 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Packers in a 41-38 overtime victory over Houston.

1992 — Jimmy Connors loses to Ivan Lendl, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-0, in his record 115th and final U.S. Open singles match.

1994 — Dan Marino of the Miami Dolphins becomes the second quarterback with 300 touchdown passes by throwing for five scores in a 39-35 victory over New England.

1998 — The New York Yankees reach 100 wins on the earliest date in major league history — five days before the 1906 Chicago Cubs and 1954 Cleveland Indians — with an 11-6 victory over the Chicago White Sox. The ’06 Cubs set the major league record for fewest games to reach 100 victories (132).

2002 — Argentina pulls off a victory that until recently was considered nearly impossible, defeating the United States 87-80 in the World Basketball Championships at Indianapolis. It’s the first loss for a U.S. team in 59 games since the Americans began sending NBA players to international tournaments in 1992.

2003 — A “four-day” match is completed at the U.S. Open. Francesca Schiavone completes a 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-2 victory over Ai Sugiyama. The fourth-round match began on Monday, Sept. 1, in Louis Armstrong Stadium and finally concluded on Court 10 after the two players went on and off the courts seven times during four days of rain at the USTA National Tennis Center.

2010 — DeMarco Murray’s career-best 218 yards rushing leads Oklahoma to a 31-24 victory and the 800th win in the program’s history. The Sooners are the seventh Division I school to reach that mark.

2010 — The crowd of 113,090 at the Big House for Michigan’s 30-10 win over Connecticut is the largest for a football game in the United States.

2011 — Sam Stosur and Maria Kirilenko play the longest tie-break in women’s Grand Slam tournament history. Kirilenko wins he second-set tie-break 17-15 with the aid of three overturned challenges. Stosur, who two days earlier played the longest women’s match in U.S. Open history, goes on to win 6-2, 6-7 (17-15), 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals.

