Osaka is a four-time major champion and the world’s No. 2-ranked tennis player who said she didn’t want to speak to the press at Roland Garros.
After she was fined and threatened by leaders of all four Grand Slam tournaments with disqualification or suspension, Osaka announced she would withdraw from the French Open and take a break from competition.
She revealed she experiences “huge waves of anxiety” before meeting with the media and said she has “suffered long bouts of depression.”
___
More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports