Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain beat Andrej Martin of Slovakia 2-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3 to set up a meeting with top-seeded Christian Garín, who won the Rio Open last week.
The clay-court tournament in the Chilean capital is taking the slot previously held by the Brasil Open in Sao Paulo in recent years.
