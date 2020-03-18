The TIU said the decision was based in part on Kicker helping produce educational videos “charting his involvement in corruption and warning other players of the consequences.”
Kicker was banned for six years in June 2018 - with three of those years suspended - after an anti-corruption hearing officer ruled that he had arranged the results of two Challenger tour matches in 2015. Kicker reached a career-high ranking of No. 78 in 2017.
___
