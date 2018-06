LONDON — Argentine tennis player Federico Coria has been banned for eight months and fined $10,000 for anti-corruption offences.

Six months of the ban and half of the fine were suspended on condition there were no further offences by Coria, the brother of Guillermo Coria, a French Open finalist in 2004.

The ban issued by the Tennis Integrity Unit began on Thursday, and he can resume playing from Aug. 12.

The penalties were made by Jane Mulcahy, an independent anti-corruption official who ruled three weeks ago that Coria failed to report corruption approaches in July and August 2015, and failed to cooperate with a TIU investigation.

The 26-year-old Coria is ranked 301 in the world, down from a career-high of 226 last October.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.