Schwartzman said after the almost four-hour match that he is not sure whether he will be fit to play in the semifinals and asked organizers for more rest.
“We have to take care of players. Entering the court within two hours to play a semifinal would be an embarrassment,” Schwartzman said. “I don’t know whether I will be able to play. If ATP gives me time to rest it will be a good match.”
Top-seeded Matteo Berrettini of Italy will face Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals with the winner playing Italy’s Fabio Fognini or Argentina’s Federico Coria in the semifinals.
___
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports