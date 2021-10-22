Barty hasn’t played since the U.S. Open in September and says her focus now is on preparing for another attempt at winning her home Australian Open in Melbourne in January.
The 25-year-old Barty won five titles this season, including a second major at Wimbledon in July, and is assured of ending as year-end No. 1.
Barty won the WTA Finals in Shenzhen, China in 2019 before last year’s edition was not played because of the pandemic.
She had to undergo two weeks of quarantine when she returned to her Brisbane home in September after the U.S. Open and doesn’t want to do the same again if she travels to the relocated WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico from Nov. 10-17.
“With ongoing challenges of traveling back to Queensland and quarantine requirements, I am not willing to compromise my preparation for January,” Barty said.
___
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports