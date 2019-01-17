Australia’s Ashleigh Barty, left, is congratulated by Greece’s Maria Sakkari after winning their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. (Kin Cheung/Associated Press)

MELBOURNE, Australia — Local favorite Ashleigh Barty became the first player through to the fourth round at the Australian Open with a 7-5, 6-1 win over Maria Sakkari at Rod Laver Arena on Friday.

Barty received treatment for an apparent stomach muscle ailment at the end of the first set but appeared not to be affected for the rest of the 82-minute match.

Barty didn’t clarify what was bothering her.

“I’ve gotten to know my body pretty well, and it was more for reassurance and support,” she said. “I’m fine.”

Barty will play either Maria Sharapova or defending champion Caroline Wozniacki in the next round. They play their third-round match later Friday at Rod Laver Arena, with defending men’s champion Roger Federer’s match against American Taylor Fritz in between.

“A bad day at the office for me, a good one for Ashleigh,” Sakkari said. “She plays a very different game than other players with her slices. And her serve is hard to read She is a very talented player.”

Rain forced a continuing delay to the start of matches on outside courts. The roofs on all three main arenas were closed.

