“Growing up, Kim was one of my favorite players to watch. I absolutely loved watching her. The fact that she’s coming back makes me incredibly happy, because she’s just one of the nicest people to have on the tour,” said Madison Keys, the runner-up at Flushing Meadows in 2017 and entered in the Chicago tournament. “When I lost in the U.S. Open final, and was obviously not in the best place, she found me and gave me the biggest hug and said: ‘It’s OK. It took me (four) before I got one. Don’t worry about it.’ For her to take that time and just kind of help me through that shows how great of a person she is.”