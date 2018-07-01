When I was a child and in love with tennis, I would watch the Wimbledon finals from the couch in our basement and, at critical moments, sit as still as possible, barely breathing, so I could channel all my strength and psychic powers through the TV screen to help my favorite player through the break point, set point or match point.

So it was surreal, in 2004, when I first walked through the gates of the All England club to cover the tournament as a reporter for The Washington Post. It was as if I’d finally walked through that TV screen of my childhood and stepped into a world that had always been a world away.

I was stunned by the quiet beauty that wasn’t captured on TV. The smell of the verbena, petunias and hydrangea that lined every walkway on the grounds, each cultivated for the event and timed to blossom during the two weeks of play. Stunned by how painstakingly the grass courts were manicured. How close the seats were on the smaller, side courts — nearly close enough for fans to reach out and pluck a souvenir blade of grass. And how, rounding any random corner, you were apt to pass one of the greats of the game, a champion long since retired but back as a coach, a broadcaster, a guest in the Royal Box or simply a tennis fan, too.

But with each June that I returned on assignment over the decade that followed, those marvels gradually receded in my mind, supplanted by angst over daily deadlines, Internet connectivity and such trivialities as that year’s exchange-rate and whether I’d finish writing in time for dinner.

Sunday afternoon I returned to the All England club after a four-year absence. And the details that make this Grand Slam event so special struck me anew, as did the awareness that life doesn’t go on forever, any more than work assignments do. And it heightened everything about settling in to cover Wimbledon when first-round matches get underway Monday.

Why is it, so often, that what once seemed so unattainable loses some of its magic once it becomes familiar, like a true love one takes for granted after the 10,000th morning spent brewing coffee, paying bills and scribbling the to-do lists of daily life?

For the next two weeks, I will savor each step of my 30-minute walk to the grounds, whether through puddles or on dry pavement. I’ll check to make sure the church steeple that pierces the sky in Wimbledon village is in its proper place and look for the faint outline of the London Eye much farther away yet visible on the rare cloudless morning.

I’ll make mental note of the black wrought iron entry gates with the club’s acronym, AELTC, in gold, as well as the absence of corporate signage inside.

In my mind, at least, I’ll try to record the multilingual soundtrack of the pressroom, where sportswriters are grouped by nationality — Spaniards, Italians, Germans, Americans and row upon row of Brits. I’ll record quiet before the gates open at 10:30 a.m. each day. Better still, the quiet of the grass-court game itself.

At Wimbledon, the ball doesn’t so much smack the playing surface as land on the grass with a muffled thump, like a heartbeat. And spectators take it in with near hushed reverence, especially when artists such as Roger Federer are at work, saving applause and cheers for the moments between points.

As is custom at Wimbledon, the defending men’s champion will open play on Centre Court Monday. That means Federer, who’ll face Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic.

Centre Court is where I first saw the Swiss play at Wimbledon, in 2004, which he opened the first Monday as the previous year’s champion. Since then, Federer has compiled a career of remarkable longevity and excellence, with eight Wimbledon titles among his 20 Grand Slam championships — a record for men.

Even today, with his 37th birthday looming in August, he is regarded as the sport’s master on grass, a quick and unpredictable surface. He boasts every shot in his repertoire. And he has both the tennis smarts to think his way through a problem and the talent and reflexes, racket in hand, to hit winners when there’s no time to think.

No less remarkable is the longevity and excellence of Serena Williams, who counts seven Wimbledon championships among her record 23 Grand Slam singles titles. She was just 21, as was Federer, when both won Wimbledon in 2003. Their rare ability was evident then, but none would have predicted that 15 years later they’d have 15 Wimbledon titles between them and still be competing at the grass-court classic. Both, still feared.

Federer, seeded No. 1, has won 20 of his last 21 grass-court matches. And with Andy Murray abruptly withdrawing Sunday, acknowledging he’s not fully recovered from hip surgery, the tournament is left with only two other former Wimbledon champions in the 128-player men’s draw: Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Williams, who was on maternity leave during last year’s tournament, has been seeded 25th on her return — acknowledgment by tournament officials that her ability is far greater than her current 132nd world-ranking suggests. After three weeks to recover from an injured pectoral muscle that forced her from the French Open on the eve of her fourth-round match, she’ll open play Monday afternoon against Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands.

Speaking to reporters Sunday, Williams said that her competitive fire is even more intense following the Sept. 1 birth of her daughter, Olympia, than it was before.

“I am a little bit shocked at how much I almost want that pressure,” Williams said, asked to describe her competitive drive as a new mother. “You know, I almost want to feel the need to go out there and be the best that I can be.”

Williams and Federer are champions, with 43 Grand Slam singles titles between them, because they don’t take competitive moments for granted. Their legacies were cemented long ago, yet the stakes of a set point or match point — particularly at Wimbledon — have never gotten old or familiar. They savor the pressure. They savor the fight.

Starting Monday, they’ll go to work at the All England club. And for me, a world that once existed only a TV screen comes to life again.