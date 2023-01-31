ATP abuse probe finds 'insufficient evidence' against Zverev

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONDON — German tennis player Alexander Zverev will not face disciplinary action after an investigation into domestic abuse allegations against him found “insufficient evidence” to substantiate the claims, the men’s professional tour said Tuesday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The ATP had commissioned the investigation in October 2021 after Zverev’s former girlfriend, Olya Sharypova, accused the 2020 U.S. Open runner-up of abuse.

“Based on a lack of reliable evidence and eyewitness reports, in addition to conflicting statements by Sharypova, Zverev and other interviewees, the investigation was unable to substantiate the allegations of abuse, or determine that violations of ATP’s On-Site Offenses or Player Major Offenses rules took place,” the ATP said in a statement.

The 25-year-old Zverev, who won the singles gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, has always denied the accusations. He is currently ranked 14th.

Although no disciplinary action will be taken, the ATP said it would reevaluate the determination “should new evidence come to light, or should any legal proceedings reveal violations of ATP rules.”

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article