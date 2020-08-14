The clay-court tournament in Rome is taking over the week when the Madrid Open was supposed to be played before it was canceled due to to the COVID-19 outbreak.
So the Italian Open now will start Sept. 14, the day after the U.S. Open is scheduled to end in New York, and will finish on Sept. 21, a Monday. That’s the same day play will start in Hamburg.
The French Open begins in Paris on Sept. 27.
That will be followed by tournaments in St. Petersburg, Russia; Antwerp, Belgium; Moscow; Vienna; Paris; and Sofia, Bulgaria, before the ATP Finals.
The tour said it is still considering ways to add more tournaments this season.
ATP play was suspended in March because of the pandemic and is slated to resume next week in New York with the Western & Southern Open, an event usually played in Cincinnati but moved to the site of the U.S. Open this year.
