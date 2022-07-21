ATP men's tennis tour cancels 4 China tournaments in 2022

LONDON — The ATP men's tennis tour is canceling all four of its tournaments held in China this year, citing COVID-19 restrictions.
The ATP filled out that section of its calendar with six tournaments given single-year event licenses: San Diego on Sept. 19-25; Seoul, South Korea, and Tel Aviv, Israel, on Sept. 26 to Oct. 2; Florence, Italy, and Gijon, Spain, on Oct. 10-16; and Naples, Italy, on Oct. 17-23.
Late last year, the WTA suspended all of its 2022 events in China because of concerns about the safety of Peng Shuai, a Grand Slam doubles champion who accused a former government official there of sexual assault. WTA CEO Steve Simon told The Associated Press at the time those tournaments could also be canceled beyond this year.
