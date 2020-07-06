The tour’s rankings have been frozen since March 16, just days after the season was suspended. Play is set to resume in August ahead of the U.S. Open.
The tour said Monday it believes the revised system will allow for further changes in the calendar if necessary.
Players will not be able to count the same event twice if it was held in both 2019 and 2020. Points added through tournaments in 2020 will remain on a player’s ranking for 52 weeks or until the event is played in 2021, whichever comes first.
