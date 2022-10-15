Auger-Aliassime to face Wolf in Firenze Open final

“We started the match really good, at a very high level,” Auger-Aliassime said. “He was playing amazing tennis and I thought, ‘I’m going to need to play my best tennis in order to win.’

FLORENCE, Italy — Top-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada will face J.J. Wolf of the United States in the final of the Firenze Open.

“I haven’t been in a final before. I’m just going to keep working on the things I’ve been working on and not worry about the result,” Wolf said.