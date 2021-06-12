Former U.S. Open champion Cilic is going for his first title since 2019 at Queen’s Club.
Auger-Aliassime will be going for his first title in his eighth final altogether. The Canadian lost the 2019 final in Stuttgart to Matteo Berrettini. On Saturday, he did not face a break point, and hit 13 aces to beat Querrey.
Cilic won both previous meetings with Auger-Aliassime. Sunday’s match will be their first meeting on grass.
