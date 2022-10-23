Auger-Aliassime wins European Open final

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ANTWERP, Belgium — Felix Auger-Aliassime won his second title in as many weeks, beating Sebastian Korda 6-3, 6-4 in the European Open final on Sunday. The 22-year-old Canadian, who won at Florence last weekend, stretched his winning run to eight straight matches. Six of those victories came in straight sets. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “It’s another great week. I played some great tennis and really fought hard to stand here in front of you today, so big shout-out and thank you to my team,” Auger-Aliassime said during the trophy ceremony.

Auger-Aliassime also won at Rotterdam this year and now has three career titles. He lost his first eight finals but has since claimed three wins in the last four – all in straight sets.

Korda had been bidding for his second title after winning at Parma last year. The 22-year-old American also lost to Andrey Rublev in the Gijon final last week.

“Back-to-back finals is a great achievement,” Korda said. “Unfortunately, we couldn’t get it done today, but we’ll be back in the next coming weeks.”

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article