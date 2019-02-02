Australia’s Alex de Minaur leaves Rod Laver Arena after losing his third round match against Spain’s Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. (Kin Cheung/Associated Press)

ADELAIDE, Australia — Australia took an unbeatable 3-0 lead in its Davis Cup qualifier against Bosnia and Herzegovina to secure a spot in this year’s 18-team finals in Madrid.

The Australian doubles pair of John Peers and Jordan Thompson defeated Mirza Basic and Tomislav Brkic 7-5, 6-1 on Saturday on hard courts at Memorial Drive.

On Friday’s opening day, John Millman and Alex de Minaur gave Australia its 2-0 lead. Millman defeated Damir Dzumhur 6-3 6-2 and de Minaur followed with a 6-3, 7-6 (0) victory over Basic.

Under the new Davis Cup format, the best-of-three matches were played over two days.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.