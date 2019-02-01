Australia’s Alex de Minaur leaves Rod Laver Arena after losing his third round match against Spain’s Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. (Kin Cheung/Associated Press)

ADELAIDE, Australia — John Millman and Alex de Minaur gave Australia a 2-0 lead over Bosnia and Herzegovina in Davis Cup qualifying on Friday.

Millman defeated Damir Dzumhur 6-3 6-2 in the opening singles match at Adelaide’s Memorial Drive and De Minaur followed with a 6-3 7-6 (0) victory against Mirza Basic.

Play concludes Saturday with a doubles match and reverse singles.

Under the new Davis Cup format, the best-of-three matches will be played over two days. Australia is among the countries vying for 12 remaining spots in the 18-team final in Madrid in November.

