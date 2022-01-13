Aces: Getting set to make her debut at the Australian Open in what will be just her third appearance at any Grand Slam tournament. In her second, of course, she went from qualifying all the way to the championship at last year’s U.S. Open. ... She began 2021 ranked 345th, rose to 179th in July by reaching Wimbledon’s fourth round in her Grand Slam debut and arrived at the U.S. Open at 150th. Raducanu left New York ranked No. 23 after winning all 20 sets she played across 10 victories — three in qualifying and seven in the main draw. ... She was the youngest woman to win a major title since Maria Sharapova was 17 at Wimbledon in 2004.