Six-time Australian Open champion Roger Federer is out as he continues his long recovery from right knee surgery. Dominic Thiem, who lost to Djokovic in the 2020 final, is out with a right wrist injury. Former champion Stan Wawrinka is out following foot surgery and Milos Raonic will miss the Australian Open for the first time since 2011 because of an Achilles injury. On the women’s side, the 2022 Australian Open will be the first since 1997 that the tournament will not include either of the Williams sisters. Serena is out with a hamstring injury and Venus hasn’t played since August due to a leg injury. Other absentees include Brady, who has a left foot injury, Karolina Pliskova (right hand injury) and 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu, who said she would be taking time away from the sport to address mental health concerns.