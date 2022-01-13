Aces: After legal saga over whether he could enter Australia despite being unvaccinated, had been allowed to stay as of Thursday night in Australia. ... Will be seeking a 21st Grand Slam title to break the men’s record he currently shares with rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. ... Also will be trying to win record-extending 10th Australian Open trophy and fourth in a row. ... Went 27-1 at majors in 2021, coming within a loss in the U.S. Open final of becoming the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win a calendar-year Grand Slam.