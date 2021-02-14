MONDAY’S FORECAST
Mostly sunny, high of 27 degrees Celsius (68 Fahrenheit)
SUNDAY’S WEATHER
Cloud clearing to a sunny afternoon, high of 20 Celsius (81 Fahrenheit).
SUNDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Women’s Fourth Round: No. 2 Simona Halep beat No. 15 Iga Swiatek 3-6, 6-1, 6-4; No. 3 Naomi Osaka beat No. 14 Garbiñe Muguruza 4-6, 6-4, 7-5; No. 10 Serena Williams beat No. 7 Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 2-6, 6-4; Hsieh Su-Wei beat No. 19 Marketa Vondrousova 6-4, 6-2.
Men’s Fourth Round: No. 18 Grigor Dimitrov beat No. 3 Dominic Thiem 6-4, 6-4, 6-0; No. 6 Alexander Zverev beat No. 23 Dusan Lajovic 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-3; Aslan Karatsev beat No. 20 Felix Auger-Aliassime 3-6, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.
STAT OF THE DAY
25 — years since a man reached the quarterfinals at a Grand Slam on debut. Karatsev’s fourth-round win made him the first to achieve that since Alex Radulescu at Wimbledon in 1996.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“I’ll be ready for anyone.” Karatsev, after beating a second seeded player in three days, on who he’d prefer to play in the Australian Open quarterfinals.
___
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.