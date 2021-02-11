Top-ranked Novak Djokovic takes on American Taylor Fritz in one of the high-intensity matches set on the Australian Open’s fifth day. In what should be an entertaining encounter between two young Canadians, No. 11 Denis Shapovalov plays 20th seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime. U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem will face fan favorite Nick Kyrgios. The often-fiery Australian saved two match points in his five-set second-rounder against Frenchman Ugo Humbert. Kyrgios said the vocal crowd at John Cain Arena helped get him through. Organizers have scheduled him for the first night match at the same venue against Thiem, the runner-up here last year. In women’s play, Serena Williams takes on Anastasia Potapova and Naomi Osaka is against Ons Jabeur. It’s definitely a mutual admiration society. Osaka recalls Jabeur from the 2015 WTA Rising Stars tournament held alongside that year’s WTA Finals in Singapore. “Ons was the only person that would talk to me,” Osaka said, laughing. “She was just super-nice and inviting. I remember when I played her there, she was doing these things that I’ve never seen before — hitting drop shots and then hitting flat-out winners right off the bat.” Jabeur, a 26-year-old Tunisian, became the first Arab woman to reach the quarterfinals of a major when she made the last eight at Melbourne Park in 2020.