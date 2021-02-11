FRIDAY’S FORECAST
Possible rain, high of 24 Celsius (75 Fahrenheit)
THURSDAY’S WEATHER
Partly cloudy, high of 33 Celsius (91 Fahrenheit).
THURSDAY’S KEY DAY RESULTS
Women’s Second Round: No. 1 Ash Barty beat Daria Gavrilova 6-1, 7-6 (7); Kaia Kanepi beat No. 4 Sofia Kenin 6-3, 6-2; No. 6 Karolina Pliskova beat Danielle Collins 7-5, 6-2; No. 11 Belinda Bencic beat Svetlana Kuznetsova 7-5, 2-6, 6-4; No. 18 Elise Mertens beat Zhu Lin 7-6 (8), 6-1; No. 21 Anett Kontaveit beat Heather Watson 6-7 (5) 6-4 6-2; No. 22 Jennifer Brady beat Madison Brengle 6-1, 6-2; No. 25 Karolina Muchova beat Mona Barthel 6-4, 6-1. No. 26 Yulia Putintseva beat Alison Van Uytvanck 6-4, 1-6, 6-2.
Men’s Second Round: No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-4; No. 7 Andrey Rublev beat Thiago Monteiro 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (8); No. 9 Matteo Berrettini beat Tomas Machac 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3; No. 19 Karen Khachanov beat Ricardas Berankis 6-2, 6-4, 6-4; No. 24 Casper Ruud beat Tommy Paul 3-6, 6-2, 6-4, 7-5; Feliciano Lopez beat No. 31 Lorenzo Sonego 5-7, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5, 6-4.
STAT OF THE DAY
75: number of consecutive Grand Slam appearances by Feliciano Lopez, a men’s record. His five-set win Thursday advanced the 39-year-old Lopez to the third round.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“I obviously felt like I’m not there 100% — physically, mentally, my game. Everything just feels real off, obviously. It’s not good.” Defending champion Kenin, wiping away tears, after losing in the second round.
