Australian Open: Djokovic wins 10th title there, 22nd major

MELBOURNE, Australia — A LOOK AT SUNDAY
SUNDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Men's Singles Final: No. 4 Novak Djokovic beat No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5).
Women's Doubles Final: Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova beat Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara 6-4, 6-3.
SUNDAY’S WEATHER
Cloudy with a high of 72 degrees Fahrenheit (22 degrees Celsius).
STATS OF THE DAY
28 — Consecutive matches won by Djokovic at the Australian Open, the most by a man in the Open era, which began in 1968.
10 — Australian Open titles won by Djokovic, the men’s record.
22 — Grand Slam trophies won by Djokovic, tied with Rafael Nadal for the most by a man.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“This probably is the, I would say, biggest victory of my life.” — Djokovic.
___
https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports